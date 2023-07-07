Measurable rain (finally) returned for a majority of the Brazos Valley. Here’s how much fell Thursday

The passing rain pushes the month-to-date rainfall back above average...if not for just a day or two
PinPoint Radar estimate for measurable rainfall Thursday, July 6th
PinPoint Radar estimate for measurable rainfall Thursday, July 6th(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in 26 days, Easterwood Airport measured rainfall Thursday. With the help of an ill-defined area of low pressure near the Middle Texas Coast, a band of rain and non-severe thunderstorms managed to soak a large portion of the Brazos Valley. For many, it was the first much-needed moisture to fall since early-to-mid June.

Specifically for Bryan-College Station, Thursday’s 0.64″ was the first half-inch or more rainfall since June 4th -- 32 days ago. It was enough rain to push the month-to-date rainfall back above average by 0.13″. The year-to-date rainfall is still behind by 0.28″ but the margin is closed by a small bit more before another long, hot, dry stretch is ahead in the extended forecast.

Below is a collection of July 6th rainfall totals from official reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • College Station (Easterwood Airport): 0.64″
  • Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.37″
  • East College Station (Brookwood Lane and Elmo Weedon): 2.10″
  • Central College Station (Carters Crossing): 1.50″
  • South College Station: 1.55″
  • South College Station (Edelweiss Gardens): 1.60″
  • South Bryan (Barak Lane): 0.65″
  • West Bryan (Silver Hill Road): 0.47″
  • Hempstead: 1.75″
  • Snook: 0.28″
  • Millican: 0.56″
  • Navasota: 0.46″
  • Elkins Lake (Walker County): 0..92″
  • North Zulch: 0.43″
  • East Yegua Creek Crossing at Lee / Burleson County Line: 0.30″
  • Dime Box: 0.19″
  • Giddings: 0.02″
  • Burton: 0.22″
  • Carmine: 0.25″
  • Brenham: 0.24″
  • Brazos River at Highway 290 near Hempstead: 0.68″
  • Gibbons Creek Reservoir: 0.34″
  • Madisonville: 0.15″
  • Leona: 0.44″
  • Stoneham: 0.65″
  • Huntsville: 0.11″
  • Conroe: 0.32″
  • Lake Conroe near Willis: 0.84″
  • South Lake Conroe: 1.20″

Have a rainfall total from your backyard? Email it to weather@kbtx.com

