Measurable rain (finally) returned for a majority of the Brazos Valley. Here’s how much fell Thursday
The passing rain pushes the month-to-date rainfall back above average...if not for just a day or two
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in 26 days, Easterwood Airport measured rainfall Thursday. With the help of an ill-defined area of low pressure near the Middle Texas Coast, a band of rain and non-severe thunderstorms managed to soak a large portion of the Brazos Valley. For many, it was the first much-needed moisture to fall since early-to-mid June.
Specifically for Bryan-College Station, Thursday’s 0.64″ was the first half-inch or more rainfall since June 4th -- 32 days ago. It was enough rain to push the month-to-date rainfall back above average by 0.13″. The year-to-date rainfall is still behind by 0.28″ but the margin is closed by a small bit more before another long, hot, dry stretch is ahead in the extended forecast.
Below is a collection of July 6th rainfall totals from official reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:
- College Station (Easterwood Airport): 0.64″
- Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.37″
- East College Station (Brookwood Lane and Elmo Weedon): 2.10″
- Central College Station (Carters Crossing): 1.50″
- South College Station: 1.55″
- South College Station (Edelweiss Gardens): 1.60″
- South Bryan (Barak Lane): 0.65″
- West Bryan (Silver Hill Road): 0.47″
- Hempstead: 1.75″
- Snook: 0.28″
- Millican: 0.56″
- Navasota: 0.46″
- Elkins Lake (Walker County): 0..92″
- North Zulch: 0.43″
- East Yegua Creek Crossing at Lee / Burleson County Line: 0.30″
- Dime Box: 0.19″
- Giddings: 0.02″
- Burton: 0.22″
- Carmine: 0.25″
- Brenham: 0.24″
- Brazos River at Highway 290 near Hempstead: 0.68″
- Gibbons Creek Reservoir: 0.34″
- Madisonville: 0.15″
- Leona: 0.44″
- Stoneham: 0.65″
- Huntsville: 0.11″
- Conroe: 0.32″
- Lake Conroe near Willis: 0.84″
- South Lake Conroe: 1.20″
