Measurable rain (finally) returned for a majority of the Brazos Valley. Here’s how much fell Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in 26 days, Easterwood Airport measured rainfall Thursday. With the help of an ill-defined area of low pressure near the Middle Texas Coast, a band of rain and non-severe thunderstorms managed to soak a large portion of the Brazos Valley. For many, it was the first much-needed moisture to fall since early-to-mid June.

As of 2pm Thursday, #bcstx rain is the first:

• measurable rain in 26 days (June 10th - 0.49")

• 0.5"+ rain in 32 days (June 4th - 0.81")



Easterwood Airport is now technically:

• 0.11" AHEAD the average month-to-date rainfall

• 0.28" BEHIND the average year-to-date rainfall pic.twitter.com/CjQrKEPDd4 — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) July 6, 2023

Specifically for Bryan-College Station, Thursday’s 0.64″ was the first half-inch or more rainfall since June 4th -- 32 days ago. It was enough rain to push the month-to-date rainfall back above average by 0.13″. The year-to-date rainfall is still behind by 0.28″ but the margin is closed by a small bit more before another long, hot, dry stretch is ahead in the extended forecast.

Much needed rain on this brown Grimes County ground midday Thursday!



📍Iola

📹Kayela Barksdale pic.twitter.com/KvSQE631iu — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) July 6, 2023

Below is a collection of July 6th rainfall totals from official reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

College Station (Easterwood Airport): 0.64″

Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.37″

East College Station (Brookwood Lane and Elmo Weedon): 2.10″

Central College Station (Carters Crossing): 1.50″

South College Station: 1.55″

South College Station (Edelweiss Gardens): 1.60″

South Bryan (Barak Lane): 0.65″

West Bryan (Silver Hill Road): 0.47″

Hempstead: 1.75″

Snook: 0.28″

Millican: 0.56″

Navasota: 0.46″

Elkins Lake (Walker County): 0..92″

North Zulch: 0.43″

East Yegua Creek Crossing at Lee / Burleson County Line: 0.30″

Dime Box: 0.19″

Giddings: 0.02″

Burton: 0.22″

Carmine: 0.25″

Brenham: 0.24″

Brazos River at Highway 290 near Hempstead: 0.68″

Gibbons Creek Reservoir: 0.34″

Madisonville: 0.15″

Leona: 0.44″

Stoneham: 0.65″

Huntsville: 0.11″

Conroe: 0.32″

Lake Conroe near Willis: 0.84″

South Lake Conroe: 1.20″

Have a rainfall total from your backyard? Email it to weather@kbtx.com

