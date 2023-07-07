Overnight lane closures on portion of Highway 6 to begin Sunday

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A heads up for drivers in north Bryan.

Starting Sunday, contractors will begin repaving a portion of Highway 6 in the southbound lanes.

Drivers attempting to access the highway from Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan will be detoured to OSR and then back to the southbound lanes of SH 6.

In addition to the ramp closure, Highway 6 will also have alternating lane closures.

All this work will be completed during the night with all lanes reopening each morning at 6 a.m.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday.

This work is part of a $6 million multi-location project awarded to Cornerstone Paving and Construction LLC.

