Patriot Paws of Aggieland works to make life easier for veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patriot Paws trains and provides service animals for veterans and other disabled Americans at no cost to them.

“Our main goal with our training is socialization, so we take the dogs everywhere to get them out there,” said volunteer Deanna Hafley.

Staff says each service dog takes 18 to 24 months to train at a cost of $35,000.

Volunteers take on a major role for getting the animals ready to be a companion for those in need.

“We train them for disability cues that can help with everyday things we don’t think about,” added Haffley.

