Police: Driver arrested after speeding near crash scene in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a Bryan man early Wednesday morning after he reportedly sped by a crash scene on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police estimate Stanquarius McGruder was going about 70 miles per hour in an area with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour. At the time, police and tow truck operators were working to clear the crash and had several lanes of Harvey Mitchell Parkway shut down.

Arrest reports show he almost hit the tow truck that was trying to pull one of the vehicles out of a nearby ditch.

When officers pulled McGruder over, he reportedly admitted to driving in the area but said he never saw any emergency vehicles.

Arrest documents show the officer smelled alcohol on McGruder’s breath and did a DWI investigation.

McGruder was arrested for reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, and obstruction/retaliation.

He bonded out of jail Wednesday on an $18,000 bond.

This all comes after Governor Abbott signed a new bill into law that requires drivers to move over a lane or slow to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.