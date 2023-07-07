St. Joseph in College Station receives 400 build-a-bears for children admitted to the hospital

Over 400 bears were delivered to St. Joseph in College Station.
Over 400 bears were delivered to St. Joseph in College Station.(KBTX)
By McKenzie Farmer
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph in College Station was awarded 400 teddy bears which will be distributed to children under the age of 12 who are admitted to the hospital or who have been apart of a traumatic event.

Oscar Chaparro, a chaplain at St. Joseph Health Hospital applied for a grant through Build-A-Bear’s foundation, the hearts ‘n’ hugs fund.

Chaparro says when he started at St. Joseph Hospital in College Station, he realized that there were pediatric patients and he wanted to do something for the kids that are admitted.

“I just wanted to make sure that they had something, especially for the small ones, something to keep watch over them, keep guard, and to give them some comfort.”

Chaparro says they have been able to give out a few bears so far, and that they will see how the rest of the year goes.

“I hope as the year goes on, to be able to get some data and from that and be able to apply that data to next year and hopefully expand that to the rest of the market, including some outlying facilities that have St. Joseph name to it.”

Chaparro says that not only do the bears help comfort the kids but also help them connect with the kids and their families as well.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asset Hero Property Management
Houston investigator shares new claims about Asset Hero Property Management
The Brazos County Heath District says mosquito samples collected in the area have tested...
Mosquitoes in Brazos County test positive for West Nile Virus
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identifies two dead in apparent murder-suicide
Large plume of smoke going up from the scene of the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in Fourth of July fireworks explosion in east Texas
While the median project along Texas Avenue appears to be on track for completion this summer,...
Texas Avenue improvement project delays part 2 as medians near completion

Latest News

Thursday Night Weather Update July 6
Overnight lane closures on portion of Highway 6 to begin Sunday
Along with the performance, group members shared stories about Native American history and the...
Great Promise for American Indians perform in Bryan
treat of the day for 07062023
KBTX First News at Four- treat of the day