St. Joseph in College Station receives 400 build-a-bears for children admitted to the hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph in College Station was awarded 400 teddy bears which will be distributed to children under the age of 12 who are admitted to the hospital or who have been apart of a traumatic event.

Oscar Chaparro, a chaplain at St. Joseph Health Hospital applied for a grant through Build-A-Bear’s foundation, the hearts ‘n’ hugs fund.

Chaparro says when he started at St. Joseph Hospital in College Station, he realized that there were pediatric patients and he wanted to do something for the kids that are admitted.

“I just wanted to make sure that they had something, especially for the small ones, something to keep watch over them, keep guard, and to give them some comfort.”

Chaparro says they have been able to give out a few bears so far, and that they will see how the rest of the year goes.

“I hope as the year goes on, to be able to get some data and from that and be able to apply that data to next year and hopefully expand that to the rest of the market, including some outlying facilities that have St. Joseph name to it.”

Chaparro says that not only do the bears help comfort the kids but also help them connect with the kids and their families as well.

