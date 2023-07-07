Treat of the Day: Two firefighters celebrate their time at the college station fire department

By Marina Vences
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After so many years on the force, two firefighters are being celebrated at the College Station Fire Department this week.

Firefighter Zach Hall is being recognized for 15 years of service with the department. Hall started there on July 7 in 2008.

Firefighter Lewis Clinkscales is also being recognized for 20 years on the force overall. He started in College Station on July 4 in 2003.

You can find more information about them on the fire department’s Facebook page on CSTXFire.

