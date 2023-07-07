Wellborn Road traffic to be switched to outside lanes only beginning Friday

The change will happen between Rock Prairie Road and Balcones Drive.
Contractors are doing work on the inside lanes of Wellborn Road between Rock Prairie Road and...
Contractors are doing work on the inside lanes of Wellborn Road between Rock Prairie Road and Balcones Drive.(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers will only be able to use the two outside lanes on a portion of Wellborn Road starting Friday.

The area impacted is between Rock Prairie Road and Balcones Drive.

Contractors are going to be doing work on the inside lanes.

The city of College Station says no left turns will be allowed in the construction zone.

The project is scheduled to be completed this fall.

