Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property, police said.

The woman was discovered in front of the home and arrested on Monday, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.

TMZ published photos showing someone in handcuffs outside the home’s gates, which had multiple “No Trespassing” signs.

Overzealous fans have been a problem for Swift over the years, with several arrests at her homes.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift was arrested near her beachfront mansion carrying a crowbar and lock picks, and a New Jersey man was caught inside the home months later. A Florida man who broke into Swift’s home in New York City in 2018 was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

It’s unclear if Swift was home on Monday. She is in the middle of a 52-show stadium tour dubbed “Eras.” On Friday, she released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recorded version of her third album.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asset Hero Property Management
Houston investigator shares new claims about Asset Hero Property Management
Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor called Monster Cookie Dough.
Blue Bell releases new ‘Monster Cookie Dough’ ice cream
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
Doug Stone, Kolby Cooper and Pesado will be performing at this year's Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo announces entertainment lineup
The Brazos County Heath District says mosquito samples collected in the area have tested...
Mosquitoes in Brazos County test positive for West Nile Virus

Latest News

File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On...
US hiring cools but employers still add 209,000 jobs in sign of resilient economy
The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook.
Viral license plate deemed inappropriate recalled by state DMV
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
White gunman to be sentenced for killing 23 people in a racist Walmart attack in a Texas border city
PinPoint Radar estimate for measurable rainfall Thursday, July 6th
Measurable rain (finally) returned for a majority of the Brazos Valley. Here’s how much fell Thursday