Young Men in Unity Inc. hosting Fellowship With the Fellas

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Young Men in Unity Inc. is bringing back an event for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization is hosting Fellowship with the Fellas Saturday at Austin’s Colony Park in Bryan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is for young men ages 10-18, and there will be a lot for them to look forward to. There will be activities like basketball and water kickball along with discussions from men in the community. Character building and conflict resolution are some of the topics they’ll discuss.

The organization’s founder, Quinton Samuels, said he’s excited to tackle a variety of topics because they’re needed.

“Our young men are being persuaded to do other things, and with them coming together learning every culture, learning how each one of them operates, we have mentors out here, so we can sit and talk to them,” Samuels said.

Samuels said the event is a judgment-free zone, so young men can feel free to be themselves and ask questions to any of the leaders on site.

“They’ll realize this is someone I can respect or this is someone I can trust as a mentor,” Samuels said.

Parents are invited to participate in the event. According to Samuels, the goal is for a Fellowship with the Fellas to be done monthly.

For more on the event and the organization, click here.

