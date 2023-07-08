Accused thief apprehended after stealing electronics from Bryan church

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is charged with breaking into a portable building at a church and stealing several electronics.

The break-in happened in May at First Baptist Church in Bryan.

Through investigative work, police linked 27-year-old Ryan Austin Reilly to the crime and charged him with burglary of a building.

He is accused of taking six iPads, several hard drives, a computer monitor, and a laptop.

Online jail records show he’s been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center nine times since 2016.

Some of his previous charges from other cases include theft, credit card abuse, family violence, and evading arrest.

