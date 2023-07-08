Bobcat rescued after driver finds it stuck under hood

Authorities in Arizona rescued a bobcat that was stuck in a car.
Authorities in Arizona rescued a bobcat that was stuck in a car.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man picked up an extra passenger on his way to work recently, KPHO reports.

The man was driving to work in Gila Bend, Arizona, when he unknowingly hit a bobcat.

When he parked his car, he heard a strange noise from under his hood. When he opened the hood, he was shocked to see two eyes staring right at him.

He quickly discovered that the additional passenger was a bobcat stuck in his engine compartment.

Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Game and Fish officials showed up to help rescue the bobcat and remove it from the engine compartment.

The bobcat was sedated and eventually rescued from the engine with no injuries. Wildlife officials released the animal back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound highway 6 is shut down at OSR.
DPS investigating fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Brazos County Thursday night
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
The power grid is hoping to keep things cool during the summertime.
Texas gets $60 million in federal funds to strengthen power grid against extreme weather
Brendan Myers turned himself into authorities Friday morning.
Man indicted on felony theft charges turns himself in to authorities
Police estimate Stanquarius McGruder was going about 70 miles per hour in an area with a speed...
Police: Driver arrested after speeding near crash scene in College Station

Latest News

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6,...
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
Texas police find 6 people injured after shooting at El Paso party, updated news report says
‘Miracle pup’: Dog with 200+ ticks saved by Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue