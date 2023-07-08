Bryan, College Station prepares for new businesses to arrive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station continue to grow and the city continues to work on bringing attractions for their residents

New businesses are going to occupy available space like the Hush & Whisper Distilling Company moving into the Valisco building in downtown Bryan.

“It’ll be just another thing that will contribute to the vitality of downtown,” said Bryan Planning Administrator Randy Haynes

Construction is also being done in the space on Texas Avenue where The Kettle restaurant used to stand.

A Salad and Go will be making its way to College Station in that area.

“I’m excited to see a new building go up there and have a new salad place to eat at,” said College Station Economic Development Coordinator Stacey Vasquez.

Wonderland Indoor Playground in South College Station hopes to be open in the coming weeks. CarMax in College Station opened up just a few weeks while Popshelf should be finishing up their construction on a store in the Bryan Towne Center this fall.

KBTX previously reported on K1 speed coming to the area. College Station officials said they reached out to them but have not heard back but they are excited about the business potentially coming to the site.

