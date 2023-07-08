Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash

Troopers say Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an 18-wheeler at a high rate of speed Thursday night north of Bryan
Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an 18-wheeler at a high rate of speed Thursday night north of Bryan(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing intoxication manslaughter charges following a crash Thursday night on Highway 6 near OSR that killed a passenger in a pickup truck.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 between OSR and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The preliminary crash investigation from DPS indicates a 1997 Kenworth 18-wheeler and a 2018 Toyota pickup were traveling southbound, and the driver of the Toyota pickup struck the rear of the Kenworth at a high rate of speed and caught fire.

A passenger in the Toyota, Francisca Almaraz, 18, of Bryan, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital, succumbed to her injuries, and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Another passenger in the Toyota, Jasmine Glover, 17, of Houston, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Michael Melson, 21, of Bryan, was treated and released by CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital Staff and was booked into the Brazos County Jail for Intoxication Manslaughter. A bond has not been set, according to online jail records on Saturday morning.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

Online jail records show Melson was arrested exactly one year ago on July 6, 2022, by Bryan police for another crash.

Details of that case were not immediately available.

Prior to that, Melson was arrested in 2019 and 2020 on drug-related charges in Brazos County.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound highway 6 is shut down at OSR.
DPS investigating fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Brazos County Thursday night
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
The power grid is hoping to keep things cool during the summertime.
Texas gets $60 million in federal funds to strengthen power grid against extreme weather
Brendan Myers turned himself into authorities Friday morning.
Man indicted on felony theft charges turns himself in to authorities
Police estimate Stanquarius McGruder was going about 70 miles per hour in an area with a speed...
Police: Driver arrested after speeding near crash scene in College Station

Latest News

Through investigative work, police linked 27-year-old Ryan Austin Reilly to the crime and...
Accused thief apprehended after stealing electronics from Bryan church
Texas A&M asking for volunteers to be in its PSA commercial
College Station is getting three new pickleball courts.
New pickleball courts coming to College Station
FBI agents say they found four terabytes of child porn in Scott Provost’s home that included...
Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography