Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man is facing intoxication manslaughter charges following a crash Thursday night on Highway 6 near OSR that killed a passenger in a pickup truck.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 between OSR and Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The preliminary crash investigation from DPS indicates a 1997 Kenworth 18-wheeler and a 2018 Toyota pickup were traveling southbound, and the driver of the Toyota pickup struck the rear of the Kenworth at a high rate of speed and caught fire.

A passenger in the Toyota, Francisca Almaraz, 18, of Bryan, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital, succumbed to her injuries, and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Another passenger in the Toyota, Jasmine Glover, 17, of Houston, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Michael Melson, 21, of Bryan, was treated and released by CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital Staff and was booked into the Brazos County Jail for Intoxication Manslaughter. A bond has not been set, according to online jail records on Saturday morning.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

Online jail records show Melson was arrested exactly one year ago on July 6, 2022, by Bryan police for another crash.

Details of that case were not immediately available.

Prior to that, Melson was arrested in 2019 and 2020 on drug-related charges in Brazos County.

