Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man may spend the rest of his life serving time following his conviction of possession of child pornography.

The FBI Office in Bryan says 64-year-old Scott Provost had, by far, the largest collection of child pornography their investigators had ever seized.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Provost to 20 years for receiving child pornography and 10 years for possessing it.

“Provost amassed one of the most extensive collections of child pornography videos and images we have seen in this district,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani. “Each and every one of the files he had in his possession represents significant trauma and suffering to real children. Today’s sentence demonstrates our commitment to stop those who partake and assist others in viewing child pornography and the continued cycle of abuse these children endure.”

Following his time in prison, he was sentenced to 10 years on supervised release.

“This individual is one of the worst purveyors of child porn our agents have seen - it was his daily obsession,” Special Agent in Charge James Smith of the FBI said.

The FBI office says law enforcement executed a search warrant at Provost’s residence in January 2022. They found approximately four terabytes of pornography. Forensic analysis revealed 6,718 videos and 313,356 images that contained child sexual assault material.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Bryan Police Department.

