Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography

Scott Provost may spend the rest of his life serving time following his conviction of...
Scott Provost may spend the rest of his life serving time following his conviction of possession of child pornography.(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man may spend the rest of his life serving time following his conviction of possession of child pornography.

The FBI Office in Bryan says 64-year-old Scott Provost had, by far, the largest collection of child pornography their investigators had ever seized.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Provost to 20 years for receiving child pornography and 10 years for possessing it.

“Provost amassed one of the most extensive collections of child pornography videos and images we have seen in this district,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani. “Each and every one of the files he had in his possession represents significant trauma and suffering to real children. Today’s sentence demonstrates our commitment to stop those who partake and assist others in viewing child pornography and the continued cycle of abuse these children endure.”

Following his time in prison, he was sentenced to 10 years on supervised release.

“This individual is one of the worst purveyors of child porn our agents have seen - it was his daily obsession,” Special Agent in Charge James Smith of the FBI said.

The FBI office says law enforcement executed a search warrant at Provost’s residence in January 2022. They found approximately four terabytes of pornography. Forensic analysis revealed 6,718 videos and 313,356 images that contained child sexual assault material.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Bryan Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound highway 6 is shut down at OSR.
DPS investigating fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Brazos County Thursday night
Asset Hero Property Management
Houston investigator shares new claims about Asset Hero Property Management
Blue Bell has released a new ice cream flavor called Monster Cookie Dough.
Blue Bell releases new ‘Monster Cookie Dough’ ice cream
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
Doug Stone, Kolby Cooper and Pesado will be performing at this year's Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo announces entertainment lineup

Latest News

Texas A&M asking for volunteers to be in its PSA commercial
College Station is getting three new pickleball courts.
New pickleball courts coming to College Station
Bryan and College Station continues to grow and the city continues to work on bringing...
Bryan, College Station prepares for new businesses to arrive
After struggling to get ahold of the right crew to fix the problem, he contacted KBTX.
Frontier customer struggles to get crew to fix broken utility pole, finds answer with BTU