City of Bryan confirms unexpected passing of it’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director

The City of Bryan confirms the passing of 67-year-old David Schmitz
The City of Bryan confirms the passing of 67-year-old David Schmitz(KBTX)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan has confirmed the passing of 67-year-old David Schmitz. According to social media posts, the City of Bryan says it’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director passed unexpectedly Saturday morning in his home.

Back in November of 2021, KBTX reported on the official announcement when Schmitz was named the new director for the Parks and Recreation Department in November. He had served as interim director since July. Schmitz retired from the City of College Station in 2020 after serving as their Director of Parks and Recreation for nine years. Schmitz also previously retired from the City of Bryan in 2008 after serving as the Parks and Recreation Director since 1999.

The City of Bryan says they ask the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound highway 6 is shut down at OSR.
DPS investigating fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Brazos County Thursday night
Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
FBI agents say they found four terabytes of child porn in Scott Provost’s home that included...
Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
Brendan Myers turned himself into authorities Friday morning.
Man indicted on felony theft charges turns himself in to authorities

Latest News

Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
Through investigative work, police linked 27-year-old Ryan Austin Reilly to the crime and...
Accused thief apprehended after stealing electronics from Bryan church
Contractors begin work on portion of Holleman Drive
Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography