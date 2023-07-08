City of Bryan confirms unexpected passing of it’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan has confirmed the passing of 67-year-old David Schmitz. According to social media posts, the City of Bryan says it’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director passed unexpectedly Saturday morning in his home.

Back in November of 2021, KBTX reported on the official announcement when Schmitz was named the new director for the Parks and Recreation Department in November. He had served as interim director since July. Schmitz retired from the City of College Station in 2020 after serving as their Director of Parks and Recreation for nine years. Schmitz also previously retired from the City of Bryan in 2008 after serving as the Parks and Recreation Director since 1999.

The City of Bryan says they ask the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.

