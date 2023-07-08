New pickleball courts coming to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you are a fan of pickleball, then you will be excited to know there’s a plan to bring new courts to College Station.

These courts will be located at Anderson Park, and along with pickleball, there will be other activities to enjoy as well.

Jennifer Cain, the Director of Capital Projects for College Station, says right now the design allows for three pickleball courts, two futsal courts, and potentially the ability to play other sports as well.

“Pickleball seems to be really taking off everywhere and through the bond process and the public meetings, we just heard a lot of support and request for it.”

There will be an upcoming meeting that will allow members of the community to see the design of these new courts.

Cain says that it will be really interesting to hear what specific things people are looking for and that there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the new courts being built.

The upcoming meeting will be held on July 12 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at College Station City Hall.

