Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field

Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.(Spanish Fork Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORK, Utah (Gray News) - Authorities in Utah say a child who went missing Friday morning has been found dead.

According to the Spanish Fork Police Department, a 2-year-old child named Emit Burrell was reported missing around 8:40 a.m. from the American Leadership Academy’s field.

Police said the toddler was at the football field with his father who assists with coaching.

Surveillance footage showed Emit exiting the field to the west, the department said.

Rescue crews searched the school grounds and surrounding area before they located the boy’s body.

Police said the child was located submerged in an irrigation canal near a debris grate less than a mile away from the football field.

Crews performed CPR on the boy but Emit was pronounced deceased.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the community,” the police department shared.

Authorities did not immediately announce if anyone would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound highway 6 is shut down at OSR.
DPS investigating fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Brazos County Thursday night
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
Brendan Myers turned himself into authorities Friday morning.
Man indicted on felony theft charges turns himself in to authorities
The power grid is hoping to keep things cool during the summertime.
Texas gets $60 million in federal funds to strengthen power grid against extreme weather
FBI agents say they found four terabytes of child porn in Scott Provost’s home that included...
Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography

Latest News

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
Megan Rapinoe announces she will retire at end of 2023 season
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica...
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing