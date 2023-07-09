2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom. (Credit: WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - An investigation continues into the death of two baby girls delivered unexpectedly by a 29-year-old woman who works at the Bernice Lavine Early Childhood Education Center in Chicago.

Sources close to the investigation say the woman was found in a first-floor bathroom covered in blood.

Sources also say janitorial services then came into the bathroom to clean and found two newborn girls in a plastic bag on top of a cabinet.

The mother was taken to Northwestern Hospital which is affiliated with the day care. Her condition is unknown.

The newborn twins were pronounced dead at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

While the circumstances behind the death of the twins are still in question, local organizations are hoping to raise awareness about Illinois Baby Safe Haven Law.

Executive Chairperson at Save Abandoned Babies Foundation Dawn Geras led efforts in creating the law more than 20 ago, allowing more than 150 newborns to be saved legally in the state since then.

“The law is so simple. A parent who feels they can’t keep the baby for whatever reason can simply hand that baby over to staff at a hospital, police or fire station. No questions they remain anonymous,” she said.

The day care issued a statement saying that none of the enrolled children were involved in this incident and they are providing resources to staff and families who need help right now.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico have enacted safe haven legislation, according to Child Welfare Information Gateway.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
Through investigative work, police linked 27-year-old Ryan Austin Reilly to the crime and...
Accused thief apprehended after stealing electronics from Bryan church
FBI agents say they found four terabytes of child porn in Scott Provost’s home that included...
Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography
After struggling to get ahold of the right crew to fix the problem, he contacted KBTX.
Frontier customer struggles to get crew to fix broken utility pole, finds answer with BTU
Bryan and College Station continues to grow and the city continues to work on bringing...
Bryan, College Station prepares for new businesses to arrive

Latest News

Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
The BTU outage map shows 11 customers have been without power since Friday at the Ramblewood...
Power remains off for nearly a dozen Bryan utility customers after truck damages property
Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during the women's...
Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches 4th round at Wimbledon in her debut at the All England Club
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway...
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave closed after vehicle hits building