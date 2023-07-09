Brazos County Commissioners set to approve voting sites for November Election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -According to meeting agendas released by Brazos County this week, Commissioners will officially approve voting locations for the upcoming early voting and general election during their weekly Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday.

This election cycle will include five designated locations in the county for early voting, one of which is once again the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus.

Last year, Texas A&M students expressed their concerns after this location was removed.

Additionally, there will be 24 locations across the county available for voting on Election Day.

Early voting is scheduled to begin on October 23 and will continue until November 3.

Here are the early voting dates and times:

October 23rd – 27th: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm (Monday to Friday)

October 28th: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Saturday)

October 29th: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm (Sunday)

October 30th – November 3rd: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Monday to Friday)

The following locations have been designated for early voting:

Brazos County Election Administrator Office (McLeod Training Rm) – 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas

Arena Hall – 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, Texas

Galilee Baptist Church – 804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility – 1603 Graham Road, College Station, Texas

Memorial Student Center-Room L526 (MSC) – Texas A&M University campus, College Station, Texas

Brazos County Commissioners (KBTX)

The following locations have been designated for Election Day voting:

South Brazos County ESD #1, 3030 Wingfall Street, Millican, TX

College Station Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station, TX

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan, TX

Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. FM 2038, Kurten, TX

Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Pkwy, College Station, TX

College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Rd, Bryan, TX

First Baptist Church - Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan, TX

Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX

Ben Milam Elementary School, 1201 Ridgedale St, Bryan, TX (Enter from Mockingbird St)

Brazos County Election Admin. Office (Ruth McLeod Training Room), 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, TX

Memorial Student Center-Room 2406 (2nd floor) - Texas A&M Campus, College Station, TX

Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor, College Station, TX

College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Room), 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station, TX

College Station ISD Admin. Bldg, 1812 Welsh, College Station, TX

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX

Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 E. Hwy 21, Bryan, TX

St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, TX

A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station, TX

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Rd, Bryan, TX

Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX

Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 FM 2154 Rd, College Station, TX

Living Hope Baptist Church, 4170 State Highway 6 South, College Station, TX

Church Of The Nazarene, 2122 E. William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan, TX

Justice of the Peace Pct 1, 412 William D Fitch Pkwy, College Station, TX

New election integrity bill expected to change the voting process for Brazos County voters, but not until early 2022. (Brazos County Elections Administration)

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

For more information, individuals can contact the Brazos County Elections Administration Office at (979) 361-5770 or visit the official website at www.brazosvotes.org.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.