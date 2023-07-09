Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave closed after vehicle hits building

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A popular College Station coffee cafe is closed after a vehicle struck the building early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway in the shopping center near Planet Fitness.

A witness tells News 3′s Rusty Surette that she saw the driver of a gray Chevy Silverado doing a burnout in the parking lot lose control of the pickup and then hit the building.

The driver then took off from the area, she said.

The business was closed at the time it happened. We’ve reached out to College Station Police to ask if any arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, Gogh Gogh is encouraging customers to visit its other location on Highway 6 on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

