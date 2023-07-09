Deadmon, Mann III Claim Gold on Day Three of USATF Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M track & field’s Bryce Deadmon and Jack Mann III claimed national titles, while Athing Mu and Camryn Dickson earned silver medals on day three of the USATF Outdoor Championships and day two of the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field.

Deadmon highlighted the day for A&M, as he claimed the men’s 400m national title with a personal best time of 44.22. Facing injury coming into the championships, he let nothing stand in his way, as the reigning world champion laid down the fourth-fastest time in the world this year on his way to the gold medal.

In the opening event of the day, freshman Mann III claimed the men’s U20 pole vault national title with a clearance of 5.30m/17-4.5. Electing to pass on the opening three heights of the event, he started with back-to-back successful attempts before reaching the height which would knock out his remaining competition. After a failed opening effort, Mann III cleared 5.30m/17-4.5 on the second attempt to claim the gold medal. Incoming freshman Leo Bowen also competed in the event finishing tied for ninth with a clearance of 5.00m/16-4.75.

The U20′s continued the early momentum in the women’s 100m first round, as Camryn Dickson and incoming freshman Laila Hackett both qualified for the evening’s final. Dickson placed second in the first round with a time of 11.44, while Hackett advanced in seventh with a time of 11.61. In the final Dickson once again showed why she is one of the premier U20 sprinters in the nation, as she claimed the silver medal with a time of 11.30. Hackett also ran an impressive race improving her qualifying position to finish fifth in 11.50.

Athing Mu added to the Maroon & White’s medal tally with a personal best performance in the women’s 1500m. She finished the race with a time of 4:03.44 to secure silver and the Aggies fourth medal of the day.

The 400m hurdles group once again put on a great display, Shamier Little got the ball rolling as she dominated her heat in the women’s event with a time of 54.84 to qualify second overall for tomorrow’s final. James Smith II also qualified for Sunday’s final in the men’s event with a third-place finish in his heat and a time of 49.26. Bryce McCray narrowly missed out on the final finishing 12th in a time of 49.95.

Fred Kerley and Elijah Morrow cruised through the men’s 200m first round with times of 20.23 and 20.36, respectively. Kerley won his heat and finished sixth overall, while Morrow qualified third from his heat and eighth overall.

Jermaisha Arnold concluded her sophomore season with a seventh-place finish in the women’s 400m finals, she finished the event with a time of 51.12.

Junior, Connor Schulman punched his ticket to the men’s 110m semifinals after a top-three finish in his heat, coming home in 13.43 seconds.

Three Aggies secured top-10 finishes in field events this evening. Jacob Wooten claimed sixth place in the pole vault with a clearance of 5.76m/18-10.75, Will Williams secured eighth in the long jump with a leap of 7.86m/25-9.5 and Samuel Hardin placed tenth in the javelin with a throw 69.23m/227-1.

Incomer, Carlie Weiser completed her U20 outdoor championships with the women’s shot put. She recorded a throw of 14.36m/47-1.5 for a sixth-place finish.

The final day of competition starts Sunday at 4:41 p.m. for A&M with the women’s U20 200m first round. The championship meet will be streamed on both USATF.TV and CNBC, fans can also follow the live stats from the event through U20 USATF Nationals website and USTAF Nationals website.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.