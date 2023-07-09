Hagglers Resale-tique rebuilds after fire

By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After Hagglers Resale-tique caught fire in November, the owners have been renovating the store for its grand reopening.

Hagglers owner Garland Crabb says after the fire he was feeling discouraged on if he could repair the store and open it back up.

“I was pretty devastated because I put a lot into it. It basically took out everything,” said Crabb.

After working on restoring the store Crabb says the layout is better than it was before it caught fire.

“To me it’s not as crowded, it doesn’t look as crowded,” Crabb said.

Hagglers Resale-tique will reopen on Tuesday, July 18 and will be open from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

