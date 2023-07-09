Hundreds gather to remember Terry Price

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Terry Price was a husband, father, son, brother, player and coach.

With hundreds in attendance at the Central Baptist Church Coach Price was remembered for his huge heart, warm smile and the legacy that he leaves behind both on and off the field.

Those in attendance included Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, RC Slocum, Kevin Sumlin, Senator Tommy Tuberville and Myles Garrett plus various current players and coaches.

TP was a four year Aggie letterman in the late 80′s and has been on the coaching staff since 2012.

Price worked with the defensive line and his players are listed as Pallbearers including Enai White, Isaiah Raikes, LT Overton and Fadil Diggs.

After the service, a procession passed through the Texas A&M campus before departing for Mississippi where Coach Price is going to be laid to rest.

Fans lined the streets to pay their respects.

Coach Terry Price's last ride.



The processional takes him by Kyle Field where he was a player in the 80s and a coach since 2012.@AggieFootball #GigEm pic.twitter.com/p3HZTqph7u — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) July 8, 2023

