Hundreds gather to remember Terry Price

With hundreds in attendance Coach Price was remembered for his huge heart, warm smile and the...
With hundreds in attendance Coach Price was remembered for his huge heart, warm smile and the legacy that he leaves behind both on and off the field.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Terry Price was a husband, father, son, brother, player and coach.

With hundreds in attendance at the Central Baptist Church Coach Price was remembered for his huge heart, warm smile and the legacy that he leaves behind both on and off the field.

Those in attendance included Head Coach Jimbo Fisher, RC Slocum, Kevin Sumlin, Senator Tommy Tuberville and Myles Garrett plus various current players and coaches.

TP was a four year Aggie letterman in the late 80′s and has been on the coaching staff since 2012.

Price worked with the defensive line and his players are listed as Pallbearers including Enai White, Isaiah Raikes, LT Overton and Fadil Diggs.

After the service, a procession passed through the Texas A&M campus before departing for Mississippi where Coach Price is going to be laid to rest.

Fans lined the streets to pay their respects.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southbound highway 6 is shut down at OSR.
DPS investigating fatal crash involving 18-wheeler in Brazos County Thursday night
Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
FBI agents say they found four terabytes of child porn in Scott Provost’s home that included...
Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography
Through investigative work, police linked 27-year-old Ryan Austin Reilly to the crime and...
Accused thief apprehended after stealing electronics from Bryan church
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty

Latest News

Sleep In Heavenly Peace College Station builds 1,000th bed
Bryan, College Station prepares for new businesses to arrive
Texas A&M Basketball
Women’s Basketball Adds Pac-12 Standout Endyia Rogers
Celebration of Life Service for Terry Price to take place Saturday at Central Church