Police investigating gunfire outside College Station sports bar

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of 700 University Drive near Tarrow Street, according to police reports.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating gunfire in the parking lot of a sports bar.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of 700 University Drive near Tarrow Street, according to police reports.

No injuries were reported and mp arrests have been made for the gunfire.

However, police did stop a possible suspect vehicle on University Drive immediately after the shooting and arrested the driver on a DWI charge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The 32-year-old from Bryan admitted to just leaving the bar, said police in their report.

As of Sunday morning, he remains in the county jail.

