Power remains off for nearly a dozen Bryan utility customers after truck damages property

Nearly a dozen BTU customers have been without power since Friday afternoon and the utility company says there isn’t much they can do about it at this time.
The BTU outage map shows 11 customers have been without power since Friday at the Ramblewood...
The BTU outage map shows 11 customers have been without power since Friday at the Ramblewood Manufactured Home Community park off Leonard Road.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly a dozen BTU customers have been without power since Friday afternoon and the utility company says there isn’t much they can do about it at this time.

According to a resident who lives at the Ramblewood Manufactured Home Community on Leonard Road, a delivery truck hit and damaged a utility pole Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for BTU tells News 3′s Rusty Surette that there was damage to several poles and other infrastructure and BTU has made its necessary repairs, however, they can’t reconnect service until the property owner repairs the other damage.

“There was damage to several poles and other infrastructure. BTU has made repairs to our facilities but the park owns the other poles and infrastructure that they will have to repair before we can reconnect,” said BTU Public Information Officer Meagan Brown.

We have left several messages with Ramblewood’s management to ask when a timeline for repairs could be expected. When we receive an update we’ll share them here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
Through investigative work, police linked 27-year-old Ryan Austin Reilly to the crime and...
Accused thief apprehended after stealing electronics from Bryan church
FBI agents say they found four terabytes of child porn in Scott Provost’s home that included...
Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography
After struggling to get ahold of the right crew to fix the problem, he contacted KBTX.
Frontier customer struggles to get crew to fix broken utility pole, finds answer with BTU
Bryan and College Station continues to grow and the city continues to work on bringing...
Bryan, College Station prepares for new businesses to arrive

Latest News

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway...
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave closed after vehicle hits building
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the parking lot of 700 University Drive...
Police investigating gunfire outside College Station sports bar
Celebration of Life Terry Price 10 PM
Celebration of Life: Terry Price 6 PM