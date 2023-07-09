Power remains off for nearly a dozen Bryan utility customers after truck damages property

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly a dozen BTU customers have been without power since Friday afternoon and the utility company says there isn’t much they can do about it at this time.

According to a resident who lives at the Ramblewood Manufactured Home Community on Leonard Road, a delivery truck hit and damaged a utility pole Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for BTU tells News 3′s Rusty Surette that there was damage to several poles and other infrastructure and BTU has made its necessary repairs, however, they can’t reconnect service until the property owner repairs the other damage.

“There was damage to several poles and other infrastructure. BTU has made repairs to our facilities but the park owns the other poles and infrastructure that they will have to repair before we can reconnect,” said BTU Public Information Officer Meagan Brown.

We have left several messages with Ramblewood’s management to ask when a timeline for repairs could be expected. When we receive an update we’ll share them here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.