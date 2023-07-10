Barker Takes Silver at AmeriCup with USA Basketball

KBTX Janiah Barker
KBTX Janiah Barker(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON, Mexico – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker and the USA Basketball AmeriCup team earned the silver medal on Sunday at the 2023 AmeriCup.

Barker and USA Basketball lost to Brazil, 69-58, in the gold medal game. This marks the third medal of Barker’s USA Basketball career.

The Marietta, Georgia, native averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals during the seven games en route to the silver. Barker was one of three players on the American roster to be under the age of 20. The Aggie posted a tournament-high 13 points versus Cuba during the group phase and scored in double-figures twice throughout the AmeriCup.

Barker won gold at the 2019 U16 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and in 2021 at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

In her first collegiate season, Barker was the lone freshman in the SEC to lead her team in scoring (12.7). She was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, despite missing 10 games due to injury, and won conference player of the week twice.

In her return game from injury, Barker scored a career-high 24 points and went 10-of-11 from the field to help vault her team to victory over Georgia, 75-73. In the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, the 6-4 forward poured in 22 points and hauled in 10 boards against Ole Miss.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
Through investigative work, police linked 27-year-old Ryan Austin Reilly to the crime and...
Accused thief apprehended after stealing electronics from Bryan church
FBI agents say they found four terabytes of child porn in Scott Provost’s home that included...
Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway...
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave plans reopening after vehicle hits building
Police clarified on Sunday the shots were fired from a neighborhood off Lincoln Avenue, not...
Update: CSPD says gunshots originated from neighborhood, not parking lot of a sports bar

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)