Barker Takes Silver at AmeriCup with USA Basketball

LEON, Mexico – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker and the USA Basketball AmeriCup team earned the silver medal on Sunday at the 2023 AmeriCup.

Barker and USA Basketball lost to Brazil, 69-58, in the gold medal game. This marks the third medal of Barker’s USA Basketball career.

The Marietta, Georgia, native averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals during the seven games en route to the silver. Barker was one of three players on the American roster to be under the age of 20. The Aggie posted a tournament-high 13 points versus Cuba during the group phase and scored in double-figures twice throughout the AmeriCup.

Barker won gold at the 2019 U16 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and in 2021 at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup.

In her first collegiate season, Barker was the lone freshman in the SEC to lead her team in scoring (12.7). She was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, despite missing 10 games due to injury, and won conference player of the week twice.

In her return game from injury, Barker scored a career-high 24 points and went 10-of-11 from the field to help vault her team to victory over Georgia, 75-73. In the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, the 6-4 forward poured in 22 points and hauled in 10 boards against Ole Miss.

