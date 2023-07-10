Brazos County Health District invites you to the “Vax to School” event

By Amy Licerio
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents are going through their checklist of things to do before the next school year begins.

The Brazos County Health District is making it easier to get through that list with their Vax to School event.

Caroline Greer with the Brazos County Health District says getting those vaccinations before the kids head back to school should be priority.

“The biggest thing for the kid is that they can’t even get their schedule if they don’t have their vaccines,” said Greer. “We really wanted to provide an event so that way we can try to prevent that extra hiccup for them when they’re trying to get back to school.”

Greer says that one of the challenges she is seeing is a resurge of certain illnesses that could be mitigated with vaccinations.

“We’re seeing so many things coming back, like polio and measles and things like that,” said Greer. “We haven’t seen these diseases in a long time because of vaccines. And so we we really are trying to emphasize the importance of getting them in there, not protecting just yourself but your kiddos and also the other kiddos around them at school.”

Vax to School will take over the Brazos County Health District from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday. The first 75 kiddos will receive a free t-shirt.

“We get a lot of parents that don’t have the time to take off of work, where they get docked to work or don’t get paid at all if they take off work. And so we just really wanted to provide a time ahead of those really crucial weeks of back to school to really allow those parents time to get their kids in at an accessible time for them.”

If you can’t make it to the event, the Brazos County Health District does have walk in clinics Monday through Friday with the exception of Thursdays.

Walk-in hours are from 8:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. Friday’s walk-in hours are from 8:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

