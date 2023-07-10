Brazos County Historical Commission and businesses receive prestigious state awards

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos County businesses and the Brazos County Historical Commission recently received recognition for their outstanding contributions to the community.

The Texas Historical Commission (THC), the state agency responsible for historic preservation, has announced the recipients of its prestigious awards.

Texas Historical Commission awarding official Texas Historical marker to 'Custer on the Sweetwater' in Wheeler, TX. (Texas Historical Commission)

Smith Dairy Queen(s) and Readfield Meats have both been awarded the Texas Treasure Business Award by the Texas Historical Commission.

This honor highlights businesses that have played a significant role in the economic growth and prosperity of Texas. These establishments have not only provided valuable products and services to the local community but have also made a lasting impact on the state’s heritage.

In addition to the business awards, the Brazos County Historical Commission is also being honored by the state with its Distinguished Service Award.

The award acknowledges the outstanding efforts of the commission in preserving and promoting the historical resources of the region.

To observe their achievements, Brazos County Commissioners are set to recognize them during Tuesday’s upcoming commissioner’s court meeting.

