Bryan family displaced after suspected scooter battery sparks fire

Officials: Scooter battery may have started house fire in Bryan Sunday. (KBTX Photo by Donnie...
Officials: Scooter battery may have started house fire in Bryan Sunday. (KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Two adults and one child were displaced after their home caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

More than a dozen first responders were dispatched to the duplex in the 400 block of Gilbert Street near Holick Lane Sunday around 7:20 p.m.

Bryan Fire Marshal Rhett Filburn says the cause of the fire is still under investigation but a suspected electric scooter battery is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Filburn says no one was injured but the family had to break a window to escape. The occupants of the adjourning duplex were not impacted.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

Filburn says firefighters on the scene were able to put out the fire quickly but the home received smoke damage.

Bryan Police, Bryan Texas Utilities, and Atmos also responded to the scene. The College Station Fire Department also responded but was not needed.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
Through investigative work, police linked 27-year-old Ryan Austin Reilly to the crime and...
Accused thief apprehended after stealing electronics from Bryan church
FBI agents say they found four terabytes of child porn in Scott Provost’s home that included...
Bryan man sentenced to federal prison for extensive collection of child pornography
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway...
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave plans reopening after vehicle hits building
Police clarified on Sunday the shots were fired from a neighborhood off Lincoln Avenue, not...
Update: CSPD says gunshots originated from neighborhood, not parking lot of a sports bar

Latest News

Hagglers
Hagglers
Texas Historical Commission Awards
Brazos County Historical Commission and businesses receive prestigious state awards
Voting sign in Brazos County
Brazos County Commissioners set to approve voting sites for November Election
Sunday Evening Weather Update - July 9