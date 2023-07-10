Bryan family displaced after suspected scooter battery sparks fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Two adults and one child were displaced after their home caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

More than a dozen first responders were dispatched to the duplex in the 400 block of Gilbert Street near Holick Lane Sunday around 7:20 p.m.

Bryan Fire Marshal Rhett Filburn says the cause of the fire is still under investigation but a suspected electric scooter battery is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Filburn says no one was injured but the family had to break a window to escape. The occupants of the adjourning duplex were not impacted.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

Filburn says firefighters on the scene were able to put out the fire quickly but the home received smoke damage.

Bryan Police, Bryan Texas Utilities, and Atmos also responded to the scene. The College Station Fire Department also responded but was not needed.

