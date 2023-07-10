Elton John says goodbye, performs final show of farewell tour

Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm,...
Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It really will be goodbye yellow brick road.

Singer Elton John wrapped up his farewell tour in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday night.

John’s career has spanned more than 50 years.

He posted a message to his fans on Instagram. He said, “What a journey this tour has been, and now we find ourselves at the end of it.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in 2018 and was originally meant to end in 2021. But when the pandemic hit, the 76-year-old star had to postpone many of his shows.

The tour spanned 330 shows, with more than 6 million fans across the world turning out to see the legendary musician.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway...
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave plans reopening after vehicle hits building
Police clarified on Sunday the shots were fired from a neighborhood off Lincoln Avenue, not...
Update: CSPD says gunshots originated from neighborhood, not parking lot of a sports bar
The BTU outage map shows 11 customers have been without power since Friday at the Ramblewood...
Power remains off for nearly a dozen Bryan utility customers after truck damages property
Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
After Hagglers Resale-tique caught fire in November, the owners have been renovating the store...
Hagglers Resale-tique rebuilds after fire

Latest News

Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway...
Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
In search of a lost cemetery, dig begins at a former Native American school in Nebraska
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Ruling expected Tuesday in runner Caster Semenya’s human rights appeal against sex eligibility rules
Larry Nassar stabbed at Florida federal prison
Habib Battah is shown trying to clean up the blood from his cat carrier on an Air France flight...
Airline passenger finds blood, fecal matter on carpet beneath his seat