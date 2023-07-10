Get connected, know the Texas Star Power employees by name

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No subcontractors, no problems.

Texas Star Power prides itself on being an all-inclusive provider from start to finish.

“Everybody that works for us and that ever shows up on a job site, they are a direct employee of ours. We know their husbands or their wives. We’ve met some of their children. I think a lot of the customers that we’ve talked with in the past understand that and like the fact that no matter who shows up at their at their door, they see that they’re in a company vehicle. They’re in a company uniform. There’s no guessing. Are they supposed to be here or are they not supposed to be here? They can still contact those people after the installation is done because a lot of our employees have been with us for quite some time,” Texas Star Power President, Joel Sopchak, said.

The company has expanded over the years from propane to include generators as well.

“The propane business was started in in 2009. That’s how we got started and we just started noticing a lot of people needing generators. These storms have become more common.,” Sopchak explained.

Don’t wait until it’s too late. Contact Texas Star Power now before the summer storms roll in.

Learn more about Texas Star Power on their website here or call 979-329-6118.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway...
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave plans reopening after vehicle hits building
Police clarified on Sunday the shots were fired from a neighborhood off Lincoln Avenue, not...
Update: CSPD says gunshots originated from neighborhood, not parking lot of a sports bar
The BTU outage map shows 11 customers have been without power since Friday at the Ramblewood...
Power remains off for nearly a dozen Bryan utility customers after truck damages property
Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
After Hagglers Resale-tique caught fire in November, the owners have been renovating the store...
Hagglers Resale-tique rebuilds after fire

Latest News

Vax to School
Brazos County Health District invites you to the “Vax to School” event
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Texas Star Power
THE THR3E(Recurring) - BCHD Vax to School
Downtown Bryan picture perfect spots
Best photo ops around town