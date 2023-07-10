Get connected, know the Texas Star Power employees by name

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No subcontractors, no problems.

Texas Star Power prides itself on being an all-inclusive provider from start to finish.

“Everybody that works for us and that ever shows up on a job site, they are a direct employee of ours. We know their husbands or their wives. We’ve met some of their children. I think a lot of the customers that we’ve talked with in the past understand that and like the fact that no matter who shows up at their at their door, they see that they’re in a company vehicle. They’re in a company uniform. There’s no guessing. Are they supposed to be here or are they not supposed to be here? They can still contact those people after the installation is done because a lot of our employees have been with us for quite some time,” Texas Star Power President, Joel Sopchak, said.

The company has expanded over the years from propane to include generators as well.

“The propane business was started in in 2009. That’s how we got started and we just started noticing a lot of people needing generators. These storms have become more common.,” Sopchak explained.

