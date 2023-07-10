Three Aggies selected on day 2 of 2023 MLB Draft

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today multiple Aggies heard their names get called in the 2023 MLB Draft.

In the 4th round, the Tampa Bay Rays selected A&M shortstop Hunter Haas at pick 120th overall.

The Arizona State transfer shined for the aggies last season leading the team in walks, ranking second in batting average and on-base percentage. He also hit 10 home runs.

In the following round, with the 139th overall pick, right-handed pitcher Nathan Dettmer was selected by the Oakland Athletics.

In his three seasons at A&M, the San Antonio product compiled a 10-9 record with a 5.27 era, 196 strikeouts and 94 walks in 220.1 career innings.

Arguably his most memorable outing came in Omaha during the 2022 Men’s College World Series. With the Aggies facing elimination, Dettmer was dominant across seven scoreless frames, allowing just three hits and punching out six as A&M defeated Notre Dame, 5-1.

In the 7th round of the draft Trevor Werner was selected by the Kansas City Royals at pick 199.

Through four seasons, Werner sports a .251 average in 431 collegiate at-bats with 21 homers and 97 RBIs.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway...
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave plans reopening after vehicle hits building
Police clarified on Sunday the shots were fired from a neighborhood off Lincoln Avenue, not...
Update: CSPD says gunshots originated from neighborhood, not parking lot of a sports bar
The BTU outage map shows 11 customers have been without power since Friday at the Ramblewood...
Power remains off for nearly a dozen Bryan utility customers after truck damages property
Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
After Hagglers Resale-tique caught fire in November, the owners have been renovating the store...
Hagglers Resale-tique rebuilds after fire

Latest News

Texas A&M Picks Up Arizona State Transfer Sav Price
Aggies Name Weiner to Lead Pitching Staff
KBTX Janiah Barker
Barker Takes Silver at AmeriCup with USA Basketball
Deadmon, Mann III Claim Gold on Day Three of USATF Outdoor Championships