Three Aggies selected on day 2 of 2023 MLB Draft

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today multiple Aggies heard their names get called in the 2023 MLB Draft.

In the 4th round, the Tampa Bay Rays selected A&M shortstop Hunter Haas at pick 120th overall.

The Arizona State transfer shined for the aggies last season leading the team in walks, ranking second in batting average and on-base percentage. He also hit 10 home runs.

In the following round, with the 139th overall pick, right-handed pitcher Nathan Dettmer was selected by the Oakland Athletics.

In his three seasons at A&M, the San Antonio product compiled a 10-9 record with a 5.27 era, 196 strikeouts and 94 walks in 220.1 career innings.

Arguably his most memorable outing came in Omaha during the 2022 Men’s College World Series. With the Aggies facing elimination, Dettmer was dominant across seven scoreless frames, allowing just three hits and punching out six as A&M defeated Notre Dame, 5-1.

In the 7th round of the draft Trevor Werner was selected by the Kansas City Royals at pick 199.

Through four seasons, Werner sports a .251 average in 431 collegiate at-bats with 21 homers and 97 RBIs.

