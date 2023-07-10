Hoppers headed to George West to continue historic coaching career

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former A&M Consolidated defensive coordinator Bill Hoppers is headed to George West High School to continue his coaching career.

Hoppers will enter his 59th season of coaching high school football this fall. He served as the defensive coordinator at A&M Consolidated High School on two separate occasions. The most recent stint was from 2017-2022 as a part of Lee Fedora’s varsity football staff.

He was a part of Ross Roger’s staff at A&M Consolidated back in the late 80′s and 90′s that saw the Tigers win the Class 4A State Championship in 1991.

Hoppers was also a part of Fedora’s staff in Navasota that won state football championships in 2012 & 2014.

Hoppers says he would like to coach an even 60 years. His 59th season will be coaching the defensive line with the Longhorns in District 16-3A DII.

