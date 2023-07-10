Monday morning coffee with BVTM: Carport Coffee

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Coffee is a necessity for a lot of people, especially on a Monday.

It’s not always easy to get back into the swing of things after a fun weekend, but coffee can certainly help!

We are fortunate to have several great coffee shop options across the Brazos Valley to get us that java jolt any time we need it.

That includes Carport, a coffee shop in College Station across the street from Texas A&M.

“We opened November 8, 2019, so we’ve been here almost four years,” said owner Chris Klein. “The location’s been great.”

“Coffee is very subjective just like any medium out there. So we just try to be ourselves and just try to give an energy and a vibe that you aren’t going to get anywhere else because we aren’t anywhere else,” said Klein. “Coffee comes. Coffee goes but the people are what keep you going.”

Klein says some of their best selling coffee is the Brown Dog.

“We make that by the batch. It’s a cold brew, chocolate monster. Our Milk and Honey is popular. It’s a honey, cinnamon latte. Most of the lattes are really popular. I’m very proud of our drip. Our drip moves. We move the most drip out of any of our roaster’s clients. We can’t keep it in stock,” he said.

It’s located at 701 University Dr. in College Station.

