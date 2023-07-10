Sam Houston outfielder drafted by the Angels

Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston outfielder Joe Redfield was selected in the 4th round by the Los Angeles Angels at pick 111.

The Waco native becomes the 9th Bearkat drafted in the top five rounds and the 7th highest drafted player in program history.

The first-team All-WAC selection led the team with 15 home runs and 81 runs scored in his first season at Sam Houston as the Bearkats advanced to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional where they eliminated Tulane.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway...
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave plans reopening after vehicle hits building
Police clarified on Sunday the shots were fired from a neighborhood off Lincoln Avenue, not...
Update: CSPD says gunshots originated from neighborhood, not parking lot of a sports bar
The BTU outage map shows 11 customers have been without power since Friday at the Ramblewood...
Power remains off for nearly a dozen Bryan utility customers after truck damages property
Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
After Hagglers Resale-tique caught fire in November, the owners have been renovating the store...
Hagglers Resale-tique rebuilds after fire

Latest News

Hoppers headed to George West to continue historic coaching career
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Three Aggies selected on day 2 of 2023 MLB Draft
Texas A&M Baseball
Three Aggies selected on day 2 of 2023 MLB Draft