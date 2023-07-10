Sam Houston outfielder drafted by the Angels

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston outfielder Joe Redfield was selected in the 4th round by the Los Angeles Angels at pick 111.

The Waco native becomes the 9th Bearkat drafted in the top five rounds and the 7th highest drafted player in program history.

The first-team All-WAC selection led the team with 15 home runs and 81 runs scored in his first season at Sam Houston as the Bearkats advanced to the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional where they eliminated Tulane.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.