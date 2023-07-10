State Sen. Charles Schwertner’s court appearance for DWI moved again

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - State Sen. Charles Schwertner’s first court appearance has been delayed again.

The Georgetown Republican was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Feb. 2 while in Austin.

He was originally scheduled to appear in a Travis County Courthouse on Feb. 28. The appearance was moved to May 31, then to July 5.

Online court records show Schwertner is now scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.

Texas Senate District 5, which Schwertner represents, includes Brazos, Freestone, Grimes, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Williamson counties.

