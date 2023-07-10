Texas A&M Foundation names new Board of Trustees member

KBTX News 3 at Six
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Foundation is welcoming a new member.

David Dunlap, class of ‘83, will replace outgoing trustee Kathleen Gibson who served from 2016 to 2023.

Dunlap is an energy executive out of Houston who has previously held leadership positions at BJ Services and Superior Energy Services, according to a press release from The Texas A&M Foundation. The Dunlap Drill Field at the Music Activities Center on Texas A&M’s campus is named in his honor.

“When I received the call about my nomination, I was incredibly humbled,” Dunlap said. “I try to actively give back to Texas A&M not just through my resources but also through my time and experience because I attribute much of my success to this university and the lessons I learned here. Serving on this board will allow me to do that in a powerful way. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Before his nomination to the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Dunlap served on the 12th Man Foundation’s Board of Trustees, the President’s Board of Visitors for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, the College of Engineering Advisory Council and the Department of Petroleum Engineering Industry Board.

The Foundation says one of Dunlap’s goals is to emphasize strengthening the student experience.

“My passion for some time has been to make sure that Aggie students get every opportunity they can to really engage in the full leadership experience that Texas A&M offers,” he said. “We have a culture on this campus that produces graduates who have not only achieved academically but have also proven themselves as leaders outside the classroom. I want to help enhance those opportunities so that our students are even more prepared to lead in the public and private sectors.”


