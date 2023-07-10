Texas A&M Picks Up Arizona State Transfer Sav Price

By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the signing of Arizona State transfer infielder Sav Price on Monday.

“Sav brings us some much needed depth to the infield and has played at a very high level,” Ford said. “I know she is someone that will compete every day and make our team better.”

Price appeared in 114 career games, including 72 starts in her three seasons as a Sun Devil. Under Ford in her first two seasons, Price registered a .342 batting average and a .506 slugging percentage. The Rio Linda, California, native, had a breakout sophomore season in 2022 while helping lead ASU to its first Super Regional since 2018. She recorded career-bests in runs (20), hits (18), walks (11) and RBI (9).

Coming out of East Nicolaus High School, Price was a three-time All-State team recipient and was a two-time Mid-Valley League MVP.

