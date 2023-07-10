Weekend Gardener: Transition time for vegetable gardens

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The hot Texas sun is affecting a lot of vegetable gardens. There are some things you can do right now to help prepare it for the fall.

“With this heat, a lot of our spring vegetables that we have planted, they’re starting to play out,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife. “We are in that season where we are switching.”

Fry says there are some things you can still plant while it’s hot.

“Okra and southern peas like purple hulls and black eyes and things like that love this heat,” she said. “And you may have already planted some of those in your garden but you can still plant. We call that succession planting, when you plant a little bit and then plant a little bit more a few weeks later. And then that just extends your harvest. That’s a great gardening technique to think about if you don’t do that already.”

Another suggestion, “Something else that we can do is as our vegetables play out from the spring, we can clear that and even some of our spring or summer vegetables that we’ve planted. We can plant again for a fall harvest. Our biggest challenge is getting them to maturity before the fall frost. And so tomatoes, cucumbers, things like that, can actually be replanted starting about mid-July.”

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway...
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave plans reopening after vehicle hits building
Police clarified on Sunday the shots were fired from a neighborhood off Lincoln Avenue, not...
Update: CSPD says gunshots originated from neighborhood, not parking lot of a sports bar
The BTU outage map shows 11 customers have been without power since Friday at the Ramblewood...
Power remains off for nearly a dozen Bryan utility customers after truck damages property
Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
After Hagglers Resale-tique caught fire in November, the owners have been renovating the store...
Hagglers Resale-tique rebuilds after fire

Latest News

Monday PinPoint Forecast 7/10
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, at a news conference last month. The lawmaker has...
Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez enters Democratic primary targeting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024
Brazos County Commissioners set to approve voting sites for November Election
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave plans reopening after vehicle hits building