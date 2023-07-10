Weekend Gardener: Transition time for vegetable gardens

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The hot Texas sun is affecting a lot of vegetable gardens. There are some things you can do right now to help prepare it for the fall.

“With this heat, a lot of our spring vegetables that we have planted, they’re starting to play out,” said Jayla Fry with Texas A&M AgriLife. “We are in that season where we are switching.”

Fry says there are some things you can still plant while it’s hot.

“Okra and southern peas like purple hulls and black eyes and things like that love this heat,” she said. “And you may have already planted some of those in your garden but you can still plant. We call that succession planting, when you plant a little bit and then plant a little bit more a few weeks later. And then that just extends your harvest. That’s a great gardening technique to think about if you don’t do that already.”

Another suggestion, “Something else that we can do is as our vegetables play out from the spring, we can clear that and even some of our spring or summer vegetables that we’ve planted. We can plant again for a fall harvest. Our biggest challenge is getting them to maturity before the fall frost. And so tomatoes, cucumbers, things like that, can actually be replanted starting about mid-July.”

