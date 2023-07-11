Aggie baseball elevates Cain to Associate Head Coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle has announced the elevation of Nolan Cain to associate head coach for the upcoming 2024 season.

Cain joined Schlossnagle in Aggieland in June of 2021 and has headed up recruiting efforts for the program since his arrival. He will continue in that capacity, along with continuing to coach third base in-game and work with Aggie catchers.

“Nolan has been the glue to our program over the past two years and especially over the past few weeks,” Schlossnagle said. “He has more than earned this promotion and has continued to prove his incredible value both on the field and on the recruiting trail. We are excited to have Nolan and his family in Aggieland for a long time.”

Cain arrived in the Brazos Valley after eight seasons on former head coach Paul Manieri’s staff at LSU, including five seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. He also worked one season as the Tigers’ volunteer coach and two seasons as coordinator of operations.

He is recognized as one of the top recruiters in the nation and is responsible for last year’s class that included Freshman All-America outfielder Jace LaViolette and pitchers Justin Lamkin and Shane Sdao.

Three of his last four recruiting classes at LSU were ranked in the national top five, including a No. 2 ranking by Baseball America for his 2020 class.

“Since our arrival at Texas A&M, the transition for my wife, children and I has been very smooth and welcoming from the 12th Man and the Bryan-College Station community,” Cain said. “Beginning with the first day here our staff and families have embraced one another and it felt as though we had worked together for years. The present and future of Aggie Baseball is bright and we could not be happier with our time here.”

Since the arrival of Schlossnagle and staff for the 2022 season, Texas A&M hasseries wins over 11 of the 13 other SEC programs, a feat tied for the tops in the league in that span.

Additionally, the Aggies have secured 14 total series wins in that time, which ties them with this year’s College World Series finalists LSU and Florida for the most series wins in the conference since 2022.

The Aggies followed up a 2022 run to Omaha by turning in 38 wins in 2023 and advancing to the championship game of the SEC Tournament. They were then selected as one of a record 10 SEC teams to make the NCAA Tournament, reaching the finals of the Stanford Regional.

“At the core of the success of our baseball program is an elite culture built around the core values of Texas A&M and the continuity and synergy of our coaching and support staff,” Schlossnagle said. “Our staff is fully committed to being at Texas A&M and completing the mission of bringing a National Championship to Aggieland. At the same time, we are all fully engaged to help each of our players reach their goals of becoming the very best MLB prospects that they can possibly become. Every resource is in place here for player development and we will be announcing our incredible stadium renovation plans in the coming months. The future is bright for Texas A&M baseball.”

During Cain’s eight seasons on the LSU staff, the Tigers earned five NCAA Tournament national seeds, two College World Series appearances, five NCAA Regional titles, two SEC championships and two SEC Tournament crowns.

Cain’s success can be seen at the next level with a list of professionals that include Major Leaguer Jake Fraley of the Seattle Mariners (a second-round draft pick), Oakland Athletics’ 2017 second-round choice Greg Deichmann, Baltimore Orioles’ 2019 third-round selection Zach Watson and Detroit Tigers’ 2020 second-round pick Daniel Cabrera.

He mentored LSU catchers Saul Garza and Hunter Feduccia, both picked in the MLB Draft. Cain was a four-year letterwinner at LSU, making 73 career appearances, including 71 out of the bullpen, for the Tigers in four seasons (2006-09).

He posted a 7-1 record with one save, a 4.04 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 102.4 innings.

The burly right-hander played a big role on LSU’s 2009 national title run. He pitched in 19 games, posting a 5-0 record with a 4.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33.2 innings.

He pitched 3.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts in Game 2 of the College World Series Finals against Texas.

Cain signed a free agent contract with the Detroit Tigers in June 2009 and pitched for two seasons in the organization, including four games with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves.

Schlossnagle also notes that not only do the Aggies have elite coaches, but Jason Hutchins (Director of Operations), Chuck Box (Director of Program and Player Development), Will Fox (Director of Video and Analytics) and Jeremy McMillan (Strength/Conditioning) are all back to play key roles as well.

“Despite each having been sought after by other college and professional organizations, each has remained steadfast in their commitment to Texas A&M Baseball. Personally, I am very thankful for their selflessness, expertise and unwavering commitment.”

Hutchins will be in his 26th year in the program in 2024, Box will be in his third year and Fox in his fifth year at A&M.

Additionally, McMillian will be in his 13th year with the Aggies, making Texas A&M one of the few schools in the country with a full-time baseball strength and conditioning coach.

