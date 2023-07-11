Cheer, chant, jump, play at Little Vikes Summer Camp

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a cheerleader-in-the-making sitting at home this summer, sign them up for Little Vikes Cheer Camp!

Camp participants will get to meet the Bryan High School Cheerleaders and their mascot, Thor. They will learn cheers, chants, and jumps.

Camp is happening July 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bryan High School Gym 3.

Co-Captain, Cymone Banks, says she attended Little Vikes when she was younger and the camp inspired her to become a cheerleader.

“This camp made me want to be a cheerleader. We have a football game during the season and the campers get to come and cheer with us. It’s cool for all of the girls to get to come cheer with the Bryan High Vikings,” Banks said.

You can register your campers here.

