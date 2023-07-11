Crockett teen arrested in Angelina County murder, 1 suspect still wanted

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - A multi-agency task force arrested a Crockett teen in connection to the fatal shooting of an Angelina County man.

Trederrick Sherman, 18, was taken into custody Monday night on a murder warrant for the death of Richard Coutee.

Coutee was shot to death on April 3 on his front doorstep in the 1100 block of Maberry Street in Lufkin.

Sherman is the third person to be arrested in the case, with a juvenile suspect and Cassidy Johnson, 17, of Lufkin, also facing murder charges.

A fourth suspect, Jardon Castle, 18, of Jasper, is also wanted.

Anyone with information on Castle’s location is asked to contact the Lufkin Police at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers online at 639tips.com or 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.