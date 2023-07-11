Days later, still no power for residents of Bryan mobile home community

A Lowe’s delivery truck damaged utility poles on the property and BTU says it can’t reconnect power until the equipment is fixed.
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette and Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly a dozen BTU customers have been without power since Friday afternoon and the utility company says power can’t be reconnected until equipment is repaired.

BTU says a Lowe’s delivery caused the damage at the Ramblewood Manufactured Home Community on Leonard Road in Bryan.

“There was damage to several poles and other infrastructure. BTU has made repairs to our facilities but the park owns the other poles and infrastructure that they will have to repair before we can reconnect,” said BTU Public Information Officer Meagan Brown.

Some of the 11 utility customers left without power are now using generators.

BTU says efforts to speak with property management but has not been successful.

Residents who asked to remain anonymous were told by the property management they would be out of town over the weekend and were never given a timeline on when the repairs could be made.

KBTX has also left several messages with Ramblewood’s management to ask when a timeline for repairs could be expected.

We’ve also reached out to Lowe’s for a statement.

