Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge opens after vehicle collides into part of the building

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station coffee shop reopened Monday after a car smashed into the side of their building over the weekend.

The Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge owners received a call at 2 a.m. early Sunday morning about some commotion taking place at their Texas Avenue coffee shop location.

To their dismay, they learned that a car had driven into part of their building, damaging a section of their wall.

Once the owners arrived on the scene, they panicked thinking it was a burglary.

However once they learned there was no harm and nothing structural was hit, they were relieved.

The owners then posted on social media about the incident that took place in order to inform the public.

Co-owner Evan Morrison says that “the outpouring of support from the community on Facebook and social media really boosted our spirits and it made us want to get everything cleaned up and reopened.”

The owners spent the entire day Sunday cleaning up and temporarily fixing the hole in the wall made by the vehicle.

They kept their other location off Highway 6, Gogh Gogh Coffee Company, open during their normal business hours.

Monday morning they reopened their Texas Avenue location at 8 a.m., serving customers like normal.

Currently, Gogh Gogh’s owners are waiting on a few estimates to see what the cost is for the final repairs on the shop.

But they do not think the accident will hurt the business as they are still open to serve customers and remain open during normal business hours 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Morrison says that Gogh Gogh’s goal is to remain open for consistency and to be a place that the community can always count on.”

