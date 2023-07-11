How to enjoy the summer and keep your pet safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Doctor Amanda Worrell with Anderson Ridge Vet Hospital says dog owners need to always take extra care of their pup’s paws when they are outdoors. This means early morning walks instead of that daytime stroll.

“Dogs don’t have a good way of cooling themselves like we do,” said Worrell. “Our entire body sweats and so that’s how we keep ourselves cool. Dogs don’t sweat. The only part that they sweat on is their paw pads.”

Worrell suggests making sure they’re in an area where they have shade, shelter, ventilation, and access to fresh, cold water.

She also has some tips for owners of dogs that love to socialize.

“Dog parks are great but there are also some issues with dog parks,” said Worrell. “I love that dog parks give dogs the exercise and enhance their quality of life, but a couple of things that you do need to be careful with at dog parks is any dog park that has standing water. Try to avoid those dog parks. If dogs get into that water, typically it’s going to cause a very upset belly.”

“And the other thing to think about at dog parks is you may be able to control your dog on a leash. But you can’t trust everybody else with their dogs, and so allowing interaction between their dog and a dog that you don’t know can be risky. You don’t know that dog’s limits. You don’t know that dog’s typical behavior so just be cautious about letting your dog socialize with other dogs that you don’t know.”

Worrell says there are certain cases that have been showing up at the vet hospital that she would like for dog owners to keep an eye out for.

“The thing that comes to mind just right now at the moment would be fleas. We are having a pretty bad flea year, this year. I’m seeing a lot of animals come in with issues with fleas. Sometimes you’re not always going to see them because fleas don’t live their entire life cycle on the pet. They will jump on and off and just those bites when they are on the pet can cause some some pretty bad issues.”

Worrell suggests keeping an eye on your dog when they are scratching, they might be hypersensitive to fleas.

And a last reminder from Worrell, enjoy the outdoors with your dog during the cooler parts of the day.

