Hylton Earns Spot on U23 Canadian National Team for GLOBL JAM Tournament

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TORONTO – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Tineya Hylton was selected to be a member of the U23 Canadian National Team, the organization announced Monday evening.

The Aggie is one of 12 players on the national team roster and will compete at the GLOBL Jam tournament in Toronto July 12-16. Team Canada will open play versus Puerto Rico on Wednesday, July 12.

Hylton averaged 19.4 minutes per game last season for the Aggies and produced 6.1 points and 2.5 assists per contest. Her assist average was good for second on the team and she tied for first in steals per game (1.2).

The Toronto native dished out four-or-more assists on six different occasions, including her Aggie debut against A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 10, 2022) where she poured in 10 points and had six dimes. She also logged a career-high 12 points versus LSU on Feb. 5, 2023.

Canada is looking to win the GLOBL JAM gold medal for the second-straight year after last year saw the U23 Women’s National Team finish a perfect 5-0 in the inaugural event.

For more information on Canada Basketball or GLOBL JAM, please click here.

