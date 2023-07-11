Junior League of Bryan-College Station to host 23rd annual Stuff the Bus

(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time to stuff the bus!

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station announced Monday that it will host the school supply drive from July 26 - July 29.

The signature project of The Junior League aims to provide thousands of local students in grades K-12 with essential school supplies each year.

Donations will be accepted at the following locations:

  • July 26: Blue Baker on University Drive (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • July 27: HEB Tower Point (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • July 28: Century Square on the Green (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • July 29: HEB Tejas Center (9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

You can also stop by any Blue Baker location between July 11 and July 16 to purchase a yellow Stuff the Bus cookie. All proceeds will benefit the school supply drive.

If you want to donate online, click here.

Donations from Stuff the Bus are distributed directly to Bryan and College Station schools.

