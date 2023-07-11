Man sentenced to 15 years following assault family violence conviction

Coty Lohse from College Station plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Coty Lohse from College Station plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man convicted on family violence charges will spend up to 15 years in prison.

Coty Lohse from College Station has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested in June of 2022 after he held a knife to the neck of a woman who was trying to get him to leave her apartment.

While still in jail, Lohse was charged with another count of assault for attacking another inmate unprovoked. He also pled guilty to that charge and was sentenced to 1 year in jail.

Lohse will have to serve half of his 15-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Avenue near Southwest Parkway...
Gogh Gogh Coffee on Texas Ave plans reopening after vehicle hits building
Police clarified on Sunday the shots were fired from a neighborhood off Lincoln Avenue, not...
Update: CSPD says gunshots originated from neighborhood, not parking lot of a sports bar
The BTU outage map shows 11 customers have been without power since Friday at the Ramblewood...
Power remains off for nearly a dozen Bryan utility customers after truck damages property
Troopers say Michael Melson was intoxicated when he slammed a pickup truck into the back of an...
Bryan man charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Highway 6 crash
Officials: Scooter battery may have started house fire in Bryan Sunday. (KBTX Photo by Donnie...
Bryan family displaced after suspected scooter battery sparks fire

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Junior League of Bryan-College Station to host 23rd annual Stuff the Bus