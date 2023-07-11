Spin your partner ‘round the dance floor with help from the Aggie Wranglers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Wranglers are the premier Country-Western dance team in the world.

So if you’re looking for some new moves for your next night out, sign up for a Summer Session with the Aggie Wranglers.

Over the years, the team has taught tens of thousands of people the basics of country-western dance. Lessons are open to Aggie students and all community members.

This summer, you have two options.

Jitterbug 1 is all about learning how to flip, lift and twirl your partner.

Taught by Connor and Caroline, the Jitterbug 1 class provides lessons on a handful of transitions, but is centered on learning jitterbug moves.

Moves in both Jitterbug 1 and Jitterbug 2 are taught with an emphasis on safety. Jitterbug 1 will focus on moves that are lower to the ground. While still thrilling, they are typically less intense than moves taught in Jitterbug 2. This class serves as a great introduction to learning how to lift and flip your partner properly.

You can sign yourself and your partner up for Jitterbug 1 classes here.

Taught by David and Grace, the Country & Western 1 class is centered on learning the fundamentals of floor dancing and basic transitions.

This class will cover the basic footwork for two-step, polka and waltz, as well as both clockwise and counter-clockwise turns. These styles of dance are the most frequently seen and used around the area, making them essential to learn.

The class will also touch on how to perform commonly used transitions that serve as the groundwork for more complex moves which are taught in their Country & Western 2 class.

Sign your duo up for the Country & Western 1 class here.

