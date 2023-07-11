Statewide law enforcement convention brings hundreds to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Over 300 law enforcement officers and experts descended on Aggieland this week for the 31st Texas Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association and Law Enforcement Annual Training Convention.

This is being held at the College Station Hilton Hotel and Conference Center until Wednesday. The group of attendees is made up of 315 people from law enforcement agencies across the state. Attendees spend time in informational seminars and have the opportunity to network around the conference.

Convention chair, Mary Jo Price, says this is an opportunity for attendees to learn new skills, bring new programs to their agencies and even explore Aggieland a bit.

“It’s a perfect combination of good people coming together in a great community for a wonderful cause of supporting our law enforcement across the state when they need it the most,” she said. “We’re excited about being here and getting to showcase our beautiful community, not only supporting the economy but also showing what we have to offer and so that they will come back.”

Members of the KBTX team hosted a seminar Monday detailing the prison bus escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Centerville.

